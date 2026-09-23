Arab Bank Extends Platinum Sponsorship For Jordan Fintech Festival 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Arab Bank has renewed its platinum sponsorship of the Jordan Fintech Festival 2026 for the second consecutive year. The two-day event opened at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center at the Dead Sea.

The festival is organized by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Association of Banks in Jordan (ABJ).

The event gathers central bank governors, regulatory officials, fintech leaders, financial executives, tech entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists from across the Middle East and globally. It serves as a regional platform to foster partnerships, encourage knowledge sharing, and showcase emerging innovations shaping digital banking, financial inclusion, and the broader digital economy.

Key agenda topics span digital payments, open banking, embedded finance, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), digital assets, blockchain, asset tokenization, startup ecosystem investment, sustainable finance, and fintech user experience (UX) design.

The event features specialized panel sessions, technical workshops, an exhibition floor for enterprise fintech products, pitch presentations, and structured networking sessions bridging startups with institutional investors.

Additionally, the festival is hosting a fintech hackathon, providing young developers and tech innovators a platform to build solutions for banking challenges and present their models to industry executives and investors.

Arab Bank said its continued platinum sponsorship aligns with its corporate strategy to champion digital transformation, support tech innovation, and strengthen Jordan's position as a regional hub for financial technology.

//Petra// AF