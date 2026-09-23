AHU Renews Vocational Training Agreement With IBSHD, Plans Multipurpose Hall

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) renewed its cooperation agreement with the International Board of Scientists of Human Development (IBSHD) on Wednesday to construct a multipurpose hall on campus and expand technical training offerings.

The agreement, executed through AHU's Center for Studies, Consultations, and Community Development, aims to create new specialized training diplomas and professional courses for university students and residents of Maan Governorate.

The signing ceremony took place on campus, with AHU President Atef Al-Kharabsheh and IBHDS Executive Salah Al-Hajjaj signing the document in the presence of Mahmoud Al-Rassaei, Director of the Center for Studies, Consultations, and Community Development.

Al-Kharabsheh stated that renewing the partnership reflects the university's commitment to delivering a modern training environment. He noted that AHU will provide campus facilities, laboratories, and classrooms while coordinating official accreditations with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Al-Hajjaj noted that the collaboration, originally established in 2019, has successfully trained local youth in specialized vocational fields such as surveying and health information management.

Under the renewed agreement, participants completing accredited programs will receive joint certifications issued by AHU and IBSHD. The partnership also includes hosting free community workshops and seminars to support skill development across the region.

//Petra// AF