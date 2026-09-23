Belgian DM: Belgium Has Substantial Evidence Of Russian Involvement In Series Of Incidents In Country

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by The Brussels Time, according to Ukrinform.

The Ministry of Defense and security services have investigated dozens of incidents in Belgium and have substantial evidence that Russia is involved in some of them, Francken noted in a podcast.

“There have indeed been incidents. Take, for example, the proven drone incidents over sensitive sites,” Francken said.

According to him, the security services and the prosecutor's office are investigating these cases.

“In some cases, there are very strong indications that the Russians are involved. And we have already been attacked. Just think of the countless cyber-attacks on our facilities,” the minister emphasized.

Due to the ongoing investigations and operational security considerations, Francken stated that he cannot disclose exactly which incidents are involved, nor what evidence the Ministry of Defense has of Russia's involvement.

He cites Belgium's support for Ukraine-where the Russian army has been bogged down in a war of attrition following the 2022 invasion-as the main reason for these hybrid attacks.

“The aim? To cause instability through sabotage and influencing public opinion,” Francken believes.

He added that the Belgian army must be prepared for new confrontations with Russia.

should not hold everyone hostage over frozen Russian assets - MEP Auštrevičiu

“Are all our aircraft and troops ready yet? Well, there are rules and timings to consider... Just to be clear, we're not quite there yet,” the minister acknowledged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Rasa Juknevičienė, a member of the European Parliament and the Committee on Security and Defense, believes that the European Union needs to create a mechanism similar to Article 4 of the NATO Treaty and maintain a“Black Book” of Russian hybrid aggression.

Photo: AA