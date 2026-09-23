Zelensky At UN General Assembly: Russia's Revenues Must Remain A Target

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the head of state's speech is being broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Ukrinform is rebroadcasting the event.

“Our goal is to target Russia's ability to finance this war, to drag it out, and to make it increasingly brutal and destructive. Russia's finances and Russian production are what must be stopped if we want to stop Putin,” the head of state emphasized.

According to him, sanctions, aid packages, and joint weapons production are strengthening Ukraine.

“When someone gives Russia more money through trade, they are giving this war more time. That is precisely why we insist on restricting trade with the aggressor, and that is precisely why we ourselves are cutting into Russia's revenues,” Zelensky said.

He also called for not easing sanctions against Russian oligarchs.

“Many of you have seen time and again how the abuse of the veto power at the UN weakens the world and pushes peace further away. When Russia has money, it always says 'no' to diplomacy, and this is also a kind of veto on peace,” the President emphasized.

Zelensky stressed that easing sanctions gives Russia additional time to continue the war.

“And when someone in the world eases sanctions-eases sanctions against Russian oligarchs-it may make life more comfortable for wealthy Russians. But it also gives the war more time. More time for Putin to send the poor to the front lines,” he said.

The President stated that Russia's revenues must remain a target. According to him, Russia's budget deficit is currently larger than in any other year, and most Russian regions are already bankrupt.

at UN Security Council: We are ready for complete ceasefire, but Russia is vetoing peac

As reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that removing Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Friedman from the EU sanctions lists would send the wrong signal to Moscow.

Ukraine will propose new sanctions measures to the European Union against Russian oligarch linked to the military-industrial complex.

Photo: UN Photo/Loey Felipe