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Ukraine And Finland Sign Drone Deal

Ukraine And Finland Sign Drone Deal


2026-09-23 07:14:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian head of state announced this on Telegram, reporting on his meeting in New York with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre, according to Ukrinform.

“Finland and Norway are very strong partners of ours, and I am grateful for the substantive exchange of views. Of course, first and foremost, we discussed the winter package and the protection of our energy sector from Russian attacks. We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before the start of winter and to deprive Russia of its leverage through ballistic terror," Zelensky noted.

He also told his interlocutors about the negotiations and meetings with the American team.“There is no alternative to peace. And we need to keep putting pressure on Russia through sanctions and support for Ukraine so that they realize this,” the Ukrainian leader stated.

Zelensky reported that a Drone Deal with Finland was signed today.

Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine wants to sign drone deal with Japan

“And today we signed the Drone Deal with Alex-an important step toward jointly protecting our people and building an even stronger partnership between our countries. We are always ready to share with our closest friends what has helped us protect lives,” the President said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is interested in developing military-technical cooperation with Japa n, particularly in signing a Drone Deal.

Photo: Alexander Stubb / X

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