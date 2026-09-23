Ukraine And Finland Sign Drone Deal
“Finland and Norway are very strong partners of ours, and I am grateful for the substantive exchange of views. Of course, first and foremost, we discussed the winter package and the protection of our energy sector from Russian attacks. We are working to strengthen our air defense as much as possible before the start of winter and to deprive Russia of its leverage through ballistic terror," Zelensky noted.
He also told his interlocutors about the negotiations and meetings with the American team.“There is no alternative to peace. And we need to keep putting pressure on Russia through sanctions and support for Ukraine so that they realize this,” the Ukrainian leader stated.
Zelensky reported that a Drone Deal with Finland was signed today.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine wants to sign drone deal with Japan
“And today we signed the Drone Deal with Alex-an important step toward jointly protecting our people and building an even stronger partnership between our countries. We are always ready to share with our closest friends what has helped us protect lives,” the President said.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is interested in developing military-technical cooperation with Japa n, particularly in signing a Drone Deal.
Photo: Alexander Stubb / X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment