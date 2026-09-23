Zelensky: Putin Won't Stop At Donbas He'll Want Odesa, Dnipro And Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement during his address to the UN General Assembly, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“After that, Putin will once again make it clear to the world that even our Donbas is not enough for him. He wants more of our cities-Odesa and Kharkiv, Dnipro, and others. Someone in the Kremlin even posted an image with the words 'Toward Kyiv,'” Zelensky said.

He also warned that Russia has claims not only against Ukraine but also against other countries, including Moldova.

at UN General Assembly: Russia's revenues must remain a targe

“It [Russia] constantly threatens Poland and the Baltic states. Russia shows no respect for the sovereignty of the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia,” the head of state cautioned, calling on world leaders to join forces to achieve peace.

As reported, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa stated that Vladimir Putin had tasked the military leadership with advancing to the administrative borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions by December 31 of this year, but that this is unrealistic.