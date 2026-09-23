Zelensky Meets Dutch Prime Minister In New York
“I met with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten at the UN. I briefed him on the latest negotiations with the U.S. side and the proposals for de-escalation that are currently on the table. Of course, Ukraine seeks peace more than anyone else, and we are ready to reciprocate and refrain from retaliating in the energy sector and regarding the aggressor's exports if there is corresponding willingness in Moscow. But for now, instead of willingness, we are facing Russian strikes with ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, so we are doing everything to protect our people,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Dutch Defense Minister pledges continued support for Ukraine
According to him, the Netherlands' assistance-military, energy-related, and financial-is helping to strengthen Ukraine's position.
As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in the General Assembly session and hold talks with Trump.
Photo: video screenshot
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