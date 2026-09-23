Zelensky At UN General Assembly: Putin Pays With 248 Lives For Every Kilometer Seized In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during his address to the UN General Assembly, according to a Ukrinform correspondent. Ukrinform broadcast the event.

Speaking from the podium of the UN General Assembly, Zelensky quoted a recent social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Russian economy and its inability to supply the country with fuel, specifically his words:“This senseless and endless war against Ukraine must end.”

“I don't know of a single world leader who would say otherwise. I don't know of anyone who openly supports this war, except for one person,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He reported that in the first eight months of this year, the Russian army has lost more than 248,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded.

“There are 21 countries in the world with populations smaller than the number of Russian servicemen lost in just these eight months. We have video evidence of each of these losses. And these aren't just statistics. We're talking about people. We have an archive of drone footage. Videos showing thousands upon thousands of Russians dying in combat zones. This is madness. But they keep going there to die, because that's exactly what Putin wants,” the President stated.

He noted that despite such enormous losses, Russia has managed to capture only slightly more than 1,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory this year.“And we have already liberated a significant portion of that territory. So, for the sake of another thousand square kilometers, Putin is paying 248 lives per kilometer. Does anyone still think he's sensible and moderate?” the Head of State remarked.

According to Zelensky, it is also known that the Russian dictator has already, for the“17th or 18th time,” ordered the capture of the Donbas within a few months and promised this to the U.S.

at UN Security Council: We are ready for complete ceasefire, but Russia is vetoing peac

“He said he just needs a few more months. This is probably the 17th or 18th time in five years that he has made such a promise. It's always the same thing-just a few more months. And then the deadline is pushed back again. This time, Putin will also fail,” Zelensky said.

He called on world leaders to do everything in their power to help end this senseless war.

As reported by Ukrinform, today more than 50 UN membe states issued a joint statement calling on Russia to agree to a complete, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire and to begin substantive peace negotiations.

Photo: video screenshot