MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

A Russian truck carrying ammunition and moving through the city was detected by adjacent units. They tracked the vehicle as it moved to a shelter – one of the hangars in Huliaipole.

Less than three and a half hours after it was detected, pilots of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, working in coordination with the 7th Air Assault Corps, struck the target.

Following the strike, around 60 artillery shells of 155mm caliber detonated.

Pilots of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces,“Magyar's Birds,” provided battle-damage assessment.

The Air Assault Forces noted that the ammunition truck was successfully struck directly inside the shelter with a single FPV drone strike.

National Guard troops strike MLRS, two guns behind enemy lines on Donetsk axis

As reported by Ukrinform, 248 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the front on September 21, with the highest number occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine