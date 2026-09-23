Kwasniewski: Anti-Ukrainian Rhetoric Unlikely To Unite Poland's Right

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The former Polish President said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Asked how the results of Poland's parliamentary elections in autumn 2027 could affect relations with Kyiv if the government configuration changes, Kwasniewski said the situation could develop in different ways.

“It may change, or it may not. The outcome will not necessarily be exactly what is being predicted today (a possible victory for right-wing forces – ed.). But if we look at the current polls, there is one certainty: Tusk's party will most likely win these elections. The other question is whether it will have a majority?” Kwasniewski noted.

The former Polish President allowed for the possibility of a right-wing coalition involving Jaroslaw Kaczynski (Law and Justice party – ed.), Mateusz Morawiecki (Development Plus), Slawomir Mentzen (Confederation), and Grzegorz Braun (Confederation of the Polish Crown), although he described such a coalition as“extremely difficult” to form.

In his view, anti-Ukrainian rhetoric is unlikely to become the glue holding such a political alliance together.

“Being anti-Ukrainian today means being pro-Russian, and that is already impossible to reconcile with Polish interests. Anyone who opposes Ukraine is de facto agreeing with Russia's dictate regarding Ukraine and therefore takes a pro-Russian position,” Kwasniewski stressed.

In his opinion, the left and liberals could still win next year's parliamentary elections in Poland.

“There is a whole year ahead. But it needs to be used very actively, including by speaking openly about the strategic importance of Polish-Ukrainian relations. For example, talking about how good it is for Poland that one million or more Ukrainians want to work, live here and strengthen our economy,” Kwasniewski stressed.

Assessing the policy of incumbent Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk toward Ukraine, Kwasniewski said he had no doubts about Tusk's pro-Ukrainian stance and experience.

“Unlike some other European politicians, Tusk certainly has no illusions about Putin. In this sense, Tusk is a very serious partner for Ukraine. Of course, in practice, some things could have been done better. But today, in my opinion, he is someone who correctly assesses the importance of Polish-Ukrainian relations,” the former Polish President concluded.

criticizes Witkoff for having 'full trust' in Puti

As reported by Ukrinform, former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski believes that incumbent President Karol Nawrocki has yet to move beyond his former role as head of Poland's Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) on issues related to Ukraine, and that his passivity in this area is not in Poland's interest.

Photo: YES 2026