Saif Tahir
- Research Assistant and Doctoral Student, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
Saif Tahir is a preventing violent extremism (PVE) analyst and policy researcher specialising in jihadist propaganda and militant movements in Pakistan and Afghanistan. His research focuses on the strategic, tactical, and operational messaging of South Asian militant groups, particularly the Islamic State Khorasan Province, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, and al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent. He is a doctoral candidate and Research Assistant at Victoria University of Wellington, where he examines non-state actors' visual discourse and online engagement. He serves as lead researcher for Strategic Messaging at The Durand Dispatch, and his work has appeared in various outlets, including the Combating Terrorism Centre at West Point, International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) and The Diplomat.Experience
- –present Doctoral Student and Research Assistant, Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington
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