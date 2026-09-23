Inga Lass
- Senior research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Dr. Inga Lass is a Senior Research Fellow in the HILDA Survey team at the Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research. Her research focuses on the interplay between employment, individual life courses, and family life, using survey data and longitudinal methods of analysis. Her current work focuses on the effects of working from home on worker well-being. She is also co-coordinator the executive board of the Research Network 13 Families and Intimate Lives of the European Sociological Association.Experience
- 2024–present Senior research fellow, University of Melbourne
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