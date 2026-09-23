Professorial Fellow and Co-Director, HILDA Survey, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne

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Roger Wilkins is a Professorial Fellow in the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne. He is also Co-Director of the HILDA Survey, Australia's nationally representative longitudinal household study. He holds a B.Com(Hons), M.Com(Hons) and PhD from the University of Melbourne and an M.Sc from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His research interests include the nature, causes and consequences of labour market outcomes; the distribution and dynamics of individuals' economic wellbeing; and the incidence and determinants of poverty, social exclusion and welfare dependence.

Prof Wilkins is a member of the ABS Labour Statistics Advisory Group and the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) Research Panel. He is a Fellow of the World Inequality Database at the Paris School of Economics, a Research Fellow of the IZA@LISER Network, a Fellow of the Global Labor Organisation, an Affiliate of the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute at the Australian National University, and a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Australia.

2016–present Professorial Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne



2001 University of Melbourne, PhD (Economics)

1996 University of Wisconsin, Master of Science (Economics)

1994 University of Melbourne, Master of Commerce (Honours) 1992 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours)

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