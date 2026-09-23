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Hayley Smithers-Sheedy

Hayley Smithers-Sheedy


2026-09-23 07:13:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Adjunct Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney, Principal Research Fellow Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

I have a BAppSc(SpPath), MPH and PhD. I work with the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute based at the Brain and Mind Centre at Camperdown. I am just finishing an NHMRC early career fellowship which focused on congenital cytomegalovirus, a potentially preventable and known cause of cerebral palsy and sensorineural hearing loss.

Experience
  • –present Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2016 The University of Sydney, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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