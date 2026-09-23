Hayley Smithers-Sheedy

I have a BAppSc(SpPath), MPH and PhD. I work with the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute based at the Brain and Mind Centre at Camperdown. I am just finishing an NHMRC early career fellowship which focused on congenital cytomegalovirus, a potentially preventable and known cause of cerebral palsy and sensorineural hearing loss.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.