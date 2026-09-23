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Cordelia Fine

Cordelia Fine


2026-09-23 07:13:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, History & Philosophy of Science program, School of Historical & Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Cordelia Fine is a Professor in the History & Philosophy of Science programme in the School of Historical & Philosophical Studies at The University of Melbourne. Her books include Delusions of Gender, Testosterone Rex and, most recently, Patriarchy Inc.

Experience
  • 2017–2018 Professor, The University of Melbourne
Honours

Edinburgh Medal; Royal Society Science Book Prize


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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