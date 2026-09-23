Cordelia Fine is a Professor in the History & Philosophy of Science programme in the School of Historical & Philosophical Studies at The University of Melbourne. Her books include Delusions of Gender, Testosterone Rex and, most recently, Patriarchy Inc.

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