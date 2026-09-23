Moving Image Technologies Reschedules Q4 Call To Monday, September 28Th At 11Am ET
|Conference Call Details
|Date/Time:
|Monday, September 28th at 11:00am ET
|Toll-Free Number:
|1-877-407-4018
|Toll/International Number:
|1-201-689-8471
Call meTM: Participants can use Guest dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call meTM link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.
|Transcript:
|Posted online here
|Questions can be submitted in advance via Email to:
|...
Telephone Replay
Access ID : 13762751
Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay Expiration: October 12, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET
About Moving iMage Technologies ( )
Moving iMage Technologies ("MiT") helps cinema operators create reliable and memorable guest experiences through technology, products, and services. MiT designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary cinema products, peripherals, and cinema loudspeaker systems. These products are sold independently and as part of our broader solutions offerings, enabling customers to improve performance, reliability, and the overall moviegoing experience.
MiT's proprietary products include its premium DCS Cinema Loudspeaker line
Follow us on X: @movingimagenews
Follow us on LinkedIn: MiT on LinkedIn
MITQ Investor Relations Contacts
Chris Eddy or David Collins
Catalyst IR
... or 212-924-9800
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Moving iMage Technologies
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