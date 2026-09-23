MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Allied Critical Metals Files and Mails Management Information Circular and Announces Director Nominees

September 23, 2026 7:09 PM EDT | Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) (" Allied " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has filed and mailed its management information circular (the " Circular ") and related materials (collectively, the " Meeting Materials ") in connection with the upcoming annual and special meeting of holders (" Shareholders ") of common shares in the capital of the Company (" Common Shares ") to be held on October 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) at Suite 700 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V7X 1S8 (the " Meeting ").

The Company is also pleased to announce the seven director nominees who will comprise management's slate for election to the Company's board of directors (the " Board ") at the Meeting. The slate includes four new director nominees:

Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks, former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and a director of Allied Critical Metals USA Inc., the Company's U.S. subsidiary. General Marks contributes as a military and intelligence analyst for multiple media platforms including CNN, MS Now, PBS, and Fox News.

Richard "Rick" LaBelle, former Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Salt Inc. and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Dumas Mining.

David Danziger, CPA, CA, Senior Advisor to MNP LLP and former Senior Vice President, Assurance and National Leader of Public Companies at MNP LLP. He currently serves as a director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of Osisko Gold Group Inc.

António Salvador, CEng, MIMMM, MAusIMM, former Managing Director and Country Manager of Somincor, S.A., a subsidiary of Lundin Mining Corporation, which owned and operated the Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal.

The nomination of Messrs. Marks, LaBelle, Danziger and Salvador represents a significant step in the continued evolution of the Board as Allied advances its Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal. Collectively, the new nominees bring extensive experience in mining operations and development, corporate finance, public-company governance and national security.

In conjunction with this Board renewal process, current directors Sean O'Neill and Andrew Lee will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting. Each will continue to serve as a director until the conclusion of the Meeting. The Company wishes to extend its gratitude to Sean and Andrew who were instrumental in the growth of the Company.

Roy Bonnell, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Allied, commented: "The proposed addition of Rick, David, António and James reflects Allied's continued growth and the increasing strategic importance of our tungsten assets. Each nominee brings a highly relevant and complementary set of skills that will strengthen the Board as we advance the Borralha and Vila Verde projects and pursue our objective of becoming an important supplier of tungsten to Western markets. On behalf of Allied, I would also like to thank Sean and Andrew for their substantial contributions to the Company. Their leadership, judgement and support have helped position the Company to reach this important stage. We appreciate their support throughout this planned Board renewal process and their continued commitment to the Company through the Meeting."

New Director Nominees

Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks

Major General (Ret.) James A. "Spider" Marks is the former Commanding General, U.S. Army Intelligence Center and brings over four decades of leadership experience across military, intelligence and commercial sectors.

His distinguished U.S. Army career included leadership roles at every level across elite units such as the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. He also served in strategic intelligence positions around the globe, including deployments in Korea, the Balkans and Iraq.

Post-military service, General Marks held executive leadership roles in private industry, including as Chief Executive Officer of Global Linguist Solutions and InVisM, and currently serves as President of the Marks Collaborative, an advisory firm focused on corporate transformation, defense technology and national security. He also serves as a director of Allied Critical Metals USA Inc.

General Marks is an Honor Graduate of the U.S. Army's Ranger School, a Master Parachutist authorized to wear Canadian airborne wings, and has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and multiple expeditionary and service ribbons. He is a 1975 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds a Master's degree in international affairs from the University of Virginia. General Marks contributes as a military and intelligence analyst for multiple media platforms including CNN, MS Now, PBS, and Fox News.

Richard "Rick" LaBelle

Richard "Rick" LaBelle is a mining executive and corporate director with more than four decades of experience in the global mining sector, including 27 years in C-suite roles. His experience spans mining operations, project development, corporate turnarounds, strategic transactions and governance.

From 2023 to 2025, Mr. LaBelle served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Atlas Salt Inc. During his tenure, he helped advance the company and its principal project toward operating readiness. His responsibilities included securing critical surface rights and properties, recruiting an executive team, obtaining environmental assessment approval, securing an underground mining fleet and related OEM-led financing, and finalizing offtake agreements for North American markets.

From 2017 to 2022, Mr. LaBelle served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Dumas Mining, where he led a strategic restructuring and corporate turnaround during a period that culminated in the company's sale to a private-equity buyer. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Dumas Mining from 2007 to 2010, overseeing the company's growth as a mine builder and contract miner.

Mr. LaBelle holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, a Master of Business Administration from Queen's University and a mining engineering technology technician credential from Cambrian College.

David Danziger, CPA, CA

David Danziger serves as Senior Advisor at MNP LLP, supporting the Public Company audit team nationally and working on special projects. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President, Assurance and National Leader of Public Companies at MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Canada's fifth largest accounting firm, until May 31, 2023.

Mr. Danziger has extensive experience in advising public and private companies in North America on significant public markets transactions, complex accounting and regulatory matters, and draws on many years of experience serving as a director for many publicly listed companies on the TSX, TSXV, CSE and the NYSE. He currently serves as a director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee of Osisko Gold Group Inc. He is also the Chairman of Interactive Entertainment Group and Director and President of Danzi Management Inc. He is a past member of the advisory committee to the TSXV, a past member of the Ontario Securities Commission's Advisory Committee on Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, as well as a past member of the CPA/PDAC Taskforce on IFRS for Mining.

Mr. Danziger graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), qualifying as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in 1983.

António Salvador, CEng, MIMMM, MAusIMM

António Salvador is a senior mining executive with more than 30 years of international experience in base-metals and gold operations across four continents.

From 2021 to April 2025, Mr. Salvador served as Managing Director and Country Manager of Somincor, S.A., operator of the Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal and a subsidiary of Lundin Mining Corporation. He held full responsibility for the Neves-Corvo operation, which produced over 5.5 Mtpa of copper and zinc-lead ores as well as for the completion and commissioning of a Substantial Zinc Expansion and Mine Deepening project (ZEP). He led a workforce of approximately 1,300 employees and 1,300 contractors, ensuring safe, responsible and efficient operations.

Mr. Salvador previously served as Director of Operational Technology and Group Mining Engineer at Lundin Mining and as Business Development and Strategy Manager at Somincor.

Mr. Salvador holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto. He is registered as a Chartered Engineer with the Engineering Council UK, is a professional member and Qualified Person of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining, and of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Additional information regarding the director nominees and the matters to be considered at the Meeting is set out in the Circular, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

About Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalization of its 100%-owned, past-producing Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten is listed as a critical metal by the United States, the EU, and NATO due to its irreplaceable role in defence, engineering, energy, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President, Corporate Development

Email: ...

Tel: 403-410-7907

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

Please also visit our website at

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The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" (" FLI ") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated date and conduct of the Meeting; the inclusion of the identified director nominees in management's slate of nominees; the proposed election of the director nominees by Shareholders; the anticipated composition of the Board and its committees following the Meeting; the expected contributions of the director nominees to the Company and the Board; and the Company's plans for the advancement of the Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. FLI is based on certain assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, changes to the anticipated date or conduct of the Meeting; changes to the proposed slate of director nominees; the failure of one or more nominees to be elected by Shareholders; changes to the anticipated composition of the Board or its committees; and those other risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at . Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.