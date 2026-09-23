Sheykh Forever Unveils Anti-War Disco Opus, Fire In The Master's House

MENAFN - Pressat) London-based musician Sheykh Forever returns on 16 October 2026 with the new album Fire in the Master's House, a sprawling, politically volatile project that distils disco, heavy rock, hypnagogic pop and funk into a set of razor-sharp, booty-bouncing anthems.

Written, produced, mixed and mastered entirely at home by Iraqi-born Mostafa Al over a four-year period, the 14-track record follows a run of headline London shows, festivals and powerful anti-war singles released since 2024. Across the album, dancefloor rhythms collide with themes of displacement, propaganda, war and survivor's guilt-from the moment the bombing begins to all the heartbreak the victims pass on to their kin-the Same disease.

Lead tracks including I'm your history, Ghosts! and Lineage channel anger and urgency into densely layered arrangements that shape-shift between paranoid funk, warped AM-radio pop and heavy electronic grooves. On album opener I'm your history, Mostafa sings:

Speaking to Egyptian music magazine Sistra last year, Mostafa described the project's emotional core simply:

Elsewhere, tracks like Sleeping Dogs, Where Is My Baby? and Run for Cover lean into Sheykh Forever's taste for rhythmic experimentation and off-centre pop songwriting. The result is a record that marries the adventurous spirits of Nicolas Jaar, Blood Orange and the Bar-Kays, all while carving out a distinctly restless sound of its own.

Recorded using a dizzying combination of vintage hardware and digital tools, Fire in the Master's House is both meticulously constructed and pointedly volatile, balancing melodic immediacy with abrasive textures and politically charged, filmic storytelling.

The album will be available on all streaming platforms and Bandcamp from 16th October 2026. Sheykh Forever is also set to announce further live dates later this year.

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1. I'm your history

2. Ghosts!

3. Saviour

4. Lineage (Where is my baby?)

5. Eyes

6. Broken

7. Sleeping dogs

8. Same disease

9. (the guilt)

10. Where is my baby?

11. Another thing coming

12. Fields

13. Here comes the rain (pt 1)

14. Run for cover



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