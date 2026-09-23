INMYTEAM Announces Clinician App To Simplify Patient Care On The Go

INMYTEAM Clinician APP

New Tablet app brings schedules, patient charts, and assessment transcription together for nurses and therapists.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INMYTEAM, an all-in-one software platform for home care and home health agencies, today announced the upcoming release of the INMYTEAM Clinician App. Designed specifically for nurses and therapists, the app brings key functions of INMYTEAM's web-based platform into one convenient mobile experience.For clinicians working in patients' homes, the workday involves more than delivering care. Reviewing patient information, keeping track of visits, and completing assessments are essential responsibilities. Accessing those tools while in the field should be simple.The INMYTEAM Clinician App puts these everyday functions within reach, helping nurses and therapists manage their schedules, access patient records, and complete essential tasks directly from their mobile devices."The Clinician App was created specifically for clinicians, separating their experience from other users to reduce unnecessary complexity. The app provides a simple, intuitive interface focused on the tools and information clinicians need for their day-to-day responsibilities."Arshat Begum, Product Owner at INMYTEAMWith the app, clinicians can:Access their daily calendar to view scheduled visits and plan their day.View assigned patients to stay organized across their caseload.Transcribe assessments directly from their mobile device.Access patient charts to review information that supports patient care.Complete essential tasks on the go, bringing key web-based functionality into the field.The upcoming release reflects INMYTEAM's focus on simplifying the daily work of home care and home health teams. By bringing clinical tools into a dedicated mobile app, INMYTEAM aims to make its platform more accessible and convenient for the nurses and therapists delivering care.Additional details about availability and rollout will be shared at launch.To learn more about INMYTEAM and the upcoming Clinician App, visit .About INMYTEAMINMYTEAM is an all-in-one software platform built for home care and home health agencies. From scheduling and clinical documentation to billing, payroll, compliance, and AI-powered tools, INMYTEAM brings essential workflows into one connected system. Supporting agencies that serve Medicare, Medicaid, and private-pay patients, INMYTEAM helps teams simplify daily operations and grow with confidence. Learn more at .

Hector Garcia

INMYTEAM CORP

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INMYTEAM Announces Clinician App to Simplify Patient Care on the Go News Provided By INMYTEAM CORP September 23, 2026, 22:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology



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