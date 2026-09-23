City Of Carson Welcomes First Sprouts Farmers Market, Expanding Healthy Food Access And Local Jobs

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CARSON, CA - On Friday, September 18, 2026, at 6:45 a.m., the City of Carson celebrated the grand opening of its first Sprouts Farmers Market, welcomed by a crowd of excited residents who lined up early to be among the first through the doors.Located at the intersection of University Drive and Avalon Boulevard-directly across from Ambler Elementary school-the new store brings healthy, organic,and natural food options within walking distance for neighborhood residents, including those in the adjacent University Heights community and students atCalifornia State University Dominguez Hills."Sprouts opening is more than a grocery store-it's about creating jobs for Carson," said Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. "Residents asked and we heard you: 'When are we going to get a grocery store in North Carson?' It's here."The launch marks a significant milestone for Carson as the first store of its kind in the city centered around health, natural products, and holistic wellness. Beyond improving access to nutritious food options, the store's arrival reinforces the City's commitment to securing equitable economic development and commercial investment for all Carson neighborhoods.Highlights include:In-Store Bakery: Freshly baked goods prepared daily.Ready-to-Eat & Prepared Meals: Convenient, high-quality options made on-site for residents seeking a home-cooked feel without the prep time.Fresh Produce & Wellness Focus: Full selection of organic, natural, and farm-fresh offerings.Initial community response has been overwhelming, with the location experiencing strong customer traffic and enthusiasm from shoppers sinceopening morning.For more information about the City of Carson and upcoming economic development projects, please visit carsonca.

Margie Revilla- Garcia

City of Carson City Hall

+1 310-952-1741

email us here

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City of Carson Welcomes First Sprouts Farmers Market, Expanding Healthy Food Access and Local Jobs News Provided By City of Carson September 23, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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