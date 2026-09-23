Govt Slashes Customs Duty On Edible Oils To Curb Rising Prices

The Central Government has reduced the basic customs duty (BCD) on various edible oils, including soybean oil, palm oil and sunflower oil, with the changes coming into effect from September 24.

According to the notification, the BCD on crude soybean oil and crude palm oil has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, while the duty on refined soybean oil and refined palm oil has been cut from 32.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent. The government has also reduced the BCD on crude sunflower oil from 10 per cent to nil, while the duty on refined sunflower oil has been lowered from 32.5 per cent to 22.5 per cent.

Earlier in 2025, Centre had reduced the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils, namely crude sunflower, soybean, and palm oils has been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. At that point, the import duty differential between crude and refined edible oils was at 8.75 per cent to 19.25 per cent.

Aim to Cool Inflation and Support Consumers

"Import duty on edible oils is one of the important factors that impacted landed cost of edible oils and thereby domestic prices. By lowering the import duty on crude oils, the government aims to reduce the landed cost and retail prices of edible oils, providing relief to consumers and helping to cool overall inflation. The reduced duty will also encourage domestic refining and maintain fair compensation for farmers," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Foods, and Public Distribution had said.

Broader Context of Food Inflation

Earlier in August, India's food inflation underwent a shift in its composition, with protein-rich items, processed foods and edible oils emerging as major contributors to price pressures, even as the persistence of El Nino conditions raises risks for crop yields and food prices, noted the Monthly Economic Report of August 2026 released by the finance ministry.

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)-based inflation rose to 5.52 per cent in July 2026, from 5.32 per cent in June, although the pace of increase moderated compared with the previous two months. The shift comes as several food items, including milk, chicken, mutton, fish, refined oil, onion and arhar/tur, recorded notable inflation in July compared with the previous month, according to the review.

The review flagged rising global vegetable oil prices as a potential source of persistent inflationary pressure for India, given the country's dependence on imports of crude palm, soybean and sunflower oils. The report attributed the global tightening in vegetable oil supplies partly to the diversion of palm, soybean and rapeseed oils towards biofuel production as an alternative to petroleum diesel.

El Nino Poses Risk to Crop Yields

The report cautioned that, "The persistence of El Nino raises the risk of a weaker or uneven monsoon and, consequently, of pressure on crop yields and food prices."At the same time, the review also cautioned against drawing a direct one-to-one link between El Nino and agricultural outcomes, pointing to irrigation, procurement and food-stock mechanisms as important buffers. (ANI)

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