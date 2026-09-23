India, Bangladesh Mark 11Th Ayurveda Day With Cultural, Academic Event

Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, High Commission of India in Dhaka, celebrated the 11th Ayurveda Day on Wednesday at IGCC, Gulshan, Dhaka. Ann Mary George, Director, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, welcomed the gathering to the program and highlighted the theme for this year,“Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow”. She also highlighted the role played by the Ministry of AYUSH in the promotion of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

Event Highlights and Workshops

The program included an academic segment, a workshop followed by a cultural segment. The academic session involved an insightful workshop conducted by Md Jakir Hossain, Assistant Professor, Nur-Majid Ayurvedic College; Prof Babul Akter, Head, Department of Ayurveda Medicine, Hamdard University and Mohammad Mamun Mia, Principal, Nur-Majid Ayurvedic College, which focused on preventive healthcare, lifestyle medicine and sustainable health practices for students of four different Universities and institutes of Ayurveda in Bangladesh.

The cultural segment began with the symbolic inauguration of the Ganpati Tapestry created in wool by Bangladeshi artist Shahin Sobhana Surovi, adding a rich cultural dimension to the event.

Promoting Holistic Well-being

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner of India, Dinesh Trivedi, underlined the enduring relevance of traditional knowledge systems in promoting holistic well-being and preventive healthcare. He emphasised that such platforms foster greater academic and professional knowledge exchange, ultimately strengthening the longstanding people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh.

The celebrations transitioned into a vibrant cultural segment featuring a soul-stirring musical performance by Ranjan Chandra Sarkar, a renowned classical and Bangla Khayal vocalist and music educator. His presentation of rich Indian classical and Bangla traditions brilliantly showcased the deep, shared cultural connections between the two nations.

Distinguished Guests and Participants

The program concluded with the felicitation of the performing artist and the distribution of certificates, drawing enthusiastic participation from students of leading institutions like the Government Unani and Ayurvedic Medical College, Hamdard University Bangladesh, Nur Majid Ayurvedic College, and The Ayurveda Care and Research Institute.

The programme was graced by the presence of Rashiduzzaman, Principal and Nazmul Huda, Assistant Professor at the Government Ayurveda and Unani College; Dr. Mukhlesur Rahman, representing members of PRACHI; and Shamsul Alam Azad, Principal of Narayanganj Arts College.

The event also drew senior cultural personalities, faculty members, Ayurveda students from various universities and institutes, classical vocal artists, government officials, and other distinguished guests from diverse fields.

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