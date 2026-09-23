Cyclone Threat In North Andhra: RTGS On High Alert For Monitoring

In view of the cyclone threat over North Andhra, the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the State Secretariat has been placed on high alert, with continuous monitoring of the cyclone movement, weather conditions and ground-level situation in the affected districts.

Real-Time Tracking and Information Dissemination

As per the Information and Public Relations Department, the RTGS Command Control Centre, in coordination with the AWARE wing, is closely tracking the movement and intensity of the cyclone, rainfall patterns, wind conditions and other weather-related developments in real time. The information is being analysed and disseminated at regular intervals to enable the administration to take timely preventive and response measures.

Department of RTG Secretary Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, and RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, IAS, have been reviewing the cyclone situation and the preparedness measures being undertaken in the affected areas.

The AWARE wing of RTGS is playing a key role in disseminating cyclone-related alerts and advisories. Based on real-time weather inputs, alerts are being sent to citizens on their mobile phones from time to time, keeping them informed about the cyclone movement, heavy rainfall, possible flooding and other weather-related risks in their respective areas.

The same real-time information is also being shared with the concerned district authorities, department heads and senior officials, enabling them to review the situation and initiate necessary precautionary measures in advance. The information flow is being extended from the State level to the district and field-level administrative machinery, ensuring that warnings reach officials responsible for immediate ground-level action.

The alerts and advisories are being communicated to the concerned district administrations, line departments and field-level functionaries, including personnel of Swarna Gram and Swarna Ward Sachivalayams, so that they can remain vigilant, assess the situation in their respective jurisdictions and take appropriate action as required. This real-time flow of information is intended to ensure that warnings generated at the State-level command centre reach the last-mile field functionary without delay, thereby strengthening preparedness and facilitating a coordinated response.

Focus on Vulnerable Districts

RTGS is also providing the district administrations with advance information regarding areas likely to experience intense rainfall, sudden flooding and other cyclone-related impacts. Information relating to reservoir levels, likely inflows into catchment areas and vulnerable locations is being monitored and shared with the concerned authorities.

Particular attention is being given to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, ASR and Anakapalli districts, as the cyclone is expected to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam. In Srikakulam district, the administration is being alerted in advance about locations where there is a possibility of sudden flooding, enabling the field machinery to take precautionary measures.

Coordination and Public Advisory

RTGS officials are maintaining continuous coordination with the affected district administrations and monitoring developments on the ground. The information received from the field is being reviewed along with real-time weather inputs to provide senior officials with an updated picture of the situation.

RTGS urged people to remain alert and track the cyclone movement in real time through the AWARE App and AWARE website. Citizens can use these platforms on their mobile phones to monitor the latest movement of the cyclone and access real-time weather conditions and alerts specific to their location. RTGS advised people in vulnerable areas to regularly check the updates and follow the precautionary advisories issued by the authorities.

RTGS Deputy CEO M Madhuri, along with Executive Assistants P Srikhar, K Chaitanya and D Akhila, are continuously reviewing the situation in the respective districts and reporting important developments to senior officials. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)