CRSP, NTLA, BEAM, PRME, EDIT Shares Slip - Did Claude Just Spook Gene-Editing Stocks?



Anthropic said Claude, scanning public DNA catalogs, linked a known RNA-to-DNA copying enzyme with a stretch of repeating DNA and a nearby mystery protein in giant viruses that infect bacteria.

The function of the enzyme system is still unproven. CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang of MIT and the Broad Institute called the RNA-repeat finding“genuinely intriguing” and said it“merits further investigation.”

Gene-editing stocks sold off on Wednesday after Anthropic said its Claude model had flagged a phage enzyme system that shares a few design traits with CRISPR - the platform behind approved and experimental DNA-editing medicines.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) slipped about 6% from Tuesday's $59.03 close. Intellia (NTLA) and Beam (BEAM) dropped 3% and 6%, respectively. Prime Medicine (PRME) fell about 12% after a double-digit Tuesday bounce, while shares of Editas Medicine (EDIT) closed down 8% after opening 7% higher.

What Claude Actually Found

The market read was about optionality, not a rival drug. Anthropic said Claude, scanning public DNA catalogs, linked a known RNA-to-DNA copying enzyme with a stretch of repeating DNA and a nearby mystery protein in giant viruses that infect bacteria. It named the three-part package ART.

The repeats look a bit like CRISPR's targeting“memory bank” and are copied into short RNAs, the company said. That mix of features, Anthropic added, has shown up together in only a handful of programmable systems that can cut, copy, or paste DNA. The enzyme itself was already in the literature; the claimed first is the full combo sitting together. Function is still unproven.

CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang of MIT and the Broad Institute called the RNA-repeat finding“genuinely intriguing” and said it“merits further investigation.”

How Did CRSP, NTLA, BEAM Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, sentiment around CRSP was 'bullish' at the time of writing, while sentiment around NTLA and BEAM was 'bearish.'

A Stocktwits user said that while the new discovery could be more effective than current gene-editing tools,“it's many years away from an effective treatment.”

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Another user said AI can help accelerate research and development, but building a functional biotech arm would still require an "immense amount of bench work” along with the necessary wherewithal and context, rather than starting from scratch.

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CRSP has gained 6% year-to-date, while NTLA gained 37%. Meanwhile, BEAM lost 12%.

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