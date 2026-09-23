42 Bangladeshi Students Leave For Pakistan Under Scholarship Program

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider saw off the first batch of students at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, according to a release from the mission.

The students have been awarded fully funded Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships to pursue undergraduate, master's, and PhD programs at leading Pakistani universities.

Last year, 74 Bangladeshi students joined leading Pakistani universities under the first phase of the program.

Wishing the students success in their academic pursuits, High Commissioner Imran Haider expressed confidence that they would contribute to the bright future of Bangladesh.

He also said the students would serve as a bridge between the peoples of Pakistan and Bangladesh, according to a press release.

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