EPAS Responds To Withdrawal Of Jeffrey Anderson's ICAO Council Nomination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety calls for continued focus on aviation experience, safety, and U.S. representation at the International Civil Aviation Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) issued a statement following the withdrawal of Jeffrey Anderson's nomination to represent the United States on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with the rank of ambassador.

The White House formally withdrew Anderson's nomination on September 17, according to official White House and U.S. Senate records. Anderson had been nominated to the ICAO Council post and was awaiting Senate consideration.

EPAS said the withdrawal raises broader questions about how aviation experience, policy disagreements, and professional qualifications are weighed when candidates are considered for international aviation leadership roles.

Anderson is a former U.S. Naval Aviator, retired Delta Air Lines captain, and former Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) representative. ALPA publicly opposed his nomination and urged the Senate to reject it, citing concerns about his qualifications and his support for raising the mandatory retirement age for airline pilots.

EPAS said policy disagreements should be considered separately from a candidate's broader professional record and aviation experience.

“Experienced aviation professionals can disagree on retirement-age policy, workforce planning, medical certification, and other issues,” the EPAS Leadership Team said.“Those differences should be evaluated on their merits while also considering a nominee's full record of service and operational experience.”

The ICAO Council plays a central role in international aviation standards, safety, security, and air-navigation policy. EPAS said the organization believes U.S. representation at ICAO should reflect a strong understanding of commercial aviation operations, safety systems, and international aviation policy.

The White House did not publicly state the reason for withdrawing Anderson's nomination. Reuters reported that Anderson's nomination had faced opposition from ALPA and that he had not received a Senate confirmation hearing before the withdrawal.

EPAS said it hopes the next nominee for the ICAO Council position will be evaluated through a process that considers aviation experience, professional qualifications, safety expertise, and the United States' role in international aviation.

“Our focus is not on one policy disagreement,” the EPAS Leadership Team said.“It is on ensuring that experienced aviation professionals receive a fair and complete evaluation when they are considered for positions that affect U.S. aviation leadership and international safety policy.”

About EPAS

Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) is an aviation-safety advocacy organization focused on evidence-based policies involving pilot experience, medical fitness, training, proficiency, and operational safety. EPAS supports policies intended to preserve institutional knowledge and promote aviation safety throughout pilots' professional careers.

CONTACT: Captain James Riehl (Retired) Experienced Pilots Advancing Safety (EPAS) 1-202-470-5597...