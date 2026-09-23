Battery Packaging Market Expands As EV Gigafactories And Grid-Scale Energy Storage Reshape Protection Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per SNS Insider, the Global Battery Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 118.7 billion by 2035 as EV production, grid-scale energy storage and next-generation battery formats accelerate demand for protective packaging

Austin, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Battery Packaging Market Size was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.57% during 2026–2035. The growth of demand is also driven by the swift production of electric vehicles, energy storage in grids, the use of renewable energy sources and high-energy density batteries. Packaging of the battery is growing increasingly significant because it provides protection from mechanical impacts, overheating, exposure to moisture and chemicals.

The U.S. Battery Packaging Market was valued at approximately USD 5.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 17.73 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%. Growth is driven by the increasing domestic electric vehicle production, battery gigafactory investments, energy storage at the grid level, and policy that favors the production of batteries locally. The expansion of battery cell and module production in the United States creates an ongoing need for protection, enclosures, and packaging.









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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Electric Vehicle Expansion is Raising Battery Packaging Requirements

Battery packaging solutions are becoming more and more linked with the scale-up of EV battery production lines. More powerful battery packs need packaging solutions that are able to deal with mechanical stress, vibrations, moisture, heat, and many other challenges during manufacturing, transportation, and vehicle usage.

With rising battery production levels and an increase in battery energy density in automotive applications, there is increasing demand for durable, lightweight and heat-insulating packaging solutions.

Energy Storage is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Packaging Suppliers

Storage facilities for grid-scale batteries have become a major player in increasing demand for batteries as renewable energy capacity increases. The growth is propelling as such facilities need strong packages that will protect batteries from any possible damage. These storage facilities present opportunities for providers of packaging services that are fireproof, thermally resistant, and modular.

Solid-State and Cell-to-Pack Designs Expand the Market Opportunity

The opportunity also extends to new battery architectures. The use of solid-state batteries requires different mechanical pressures, temperature management, and contact features between the cells, whereas cell-to-pack and cell-to-chassis approaches mean a change from traditional module design and pack architecture. Such developments open up opportunities for companies that are able to develop specific solutions for packaging batteries.

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Commercial Findings from the Battery Packaging Market

By Material, Cardboard/Paperboard Dominated: Cardboard/Paperboard segment holds around 61.23% of the Battery Packaging Market share in 2025 and will witness a CAGR of around 10.84% in the forecast period of 2026-2035. This is attributed to factors such as the cost-effective nature, lightweight properties, eco-friendly nature, and widespread applicability in consumer battery packaging and small-scale batteries.

By Casing Type, Cylindrical Dominated and Prismatic is the Fastest Growing: Cylindrical battery packaging accounted for roughly 55.28% of the market share in 2025 due to standardization in size, mechanical stability, automation in production, and prevalence in applications, such as electronics, power tools, EVs, and energy storage solutions. Prismatic packaging is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of about 13.26%, owing to efficient space utilization and flexibility of pack designs.

By Packaging Type, Cell & Pack Packaging Dominated: Cell & Pack Packaging held a share of around 63.38% of the market in 2025 and is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of around 11.72% from 2026 to 2035. Factors driving this growth include increasing production of batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, industrial applications and energy storage systems along with increasing needs for structural, thermal, and safety protection.

By Battery Type, Lithium-Ion Dominated and Lead Acid is the Fastest Growing: Lithium-Ion batteries hold a market share of about 39.65% in the year 2025 in the Battery Packaging Market due to its wide application in EVs, consumer electronics, and energy storage. The battery with the highest growth rate is Lead Acid with a CAGR of 12.38% in 2026-2035. The growth can be attributed to the need for efficient and cost-effective batteries in various applications.

By End Use, Electric Vehicles Dominated and are also the Fastest Growing: Electric Vehicles have been the leading end use in 2025 and are also expected to witness the fastest growth rate among all end uses at a CAGR of about 14.18% over 2026-2035. The growth is attributed to increasing EV manufacturing, increasing gigafactory capacity and rising demands for lighter weight and heat-resistant battery protection systems.

Regional Battery Manufacturing Investment is Reshaping Packaging Demand: The Asia Pacific region held around 41.28% share of the worldwide Battery Packaging Market in 2025 due to the presence of substantial battery production facilities in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. North America accounted for around 20% share of the total revenue generated across the globe, supported by EV incentives, gigafactory development and expanding grid-storage projects.

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Who Should be Watching the Battery Packaging Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader battery and energy-storage ecosystem, including:

Battery manufacturers → electric vehicle companies → packaging suppliers → energy storage developers → automotive OEMs → material producers → gigafactory operators → renewable-energy companies → logistics providers

For battery packers, the challenge goes well beyond the traditional protective cases. The competitive position is now being defined by heat resistance, mechanical protection, recycling, weight savings, fire retardation, material optimization, and the adaptation of the packaging system to changing battery cell designs.

Cell-to-Pack Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Shape the 2026 Market

As battery technologies and sustainability requirements evolve, manufacturers are introducing new structural designs and recyclable packaging systems.



In 2026, CATL introduced its Kirin Battery system using cell-to-pack architecture with integrated thermal-management packaging that also functions structurally within the vehicle, improving energy efficiency while reducing separate module requirements. In 2026, Nefab Group expanded battery packaging capabilities for North American electric vehicles through an advanced engineering center in Mexico focused on lithium-ion battery packaging design.

Market Challenge: Managing Packaging Cost and Supply-Chain Complexity Across Multiple Battery Formats

Materials needed for battery packaging include engineering plastics, aluminum, steel, films, and special protective devices. Procurement may be influenced by trade barriers, geopolitical events, lack of raw materials, and fluctuation in prices.

The diversity in battery design brings about further complications since cylindrical, prismatic, pouch, cell-to-pack, and solid-state batteries need different types of protection and heat management systems. This way, material efficiency, supply chain reliability, safety, and versatility have become key competitive factors among packaging manufacturers.

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Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Battery Packaging Market research include Amcor Plc, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Tekni-Plex Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Crown Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Nefab Group, Schoeller Allibert, UFP Technologies Inc., Sonoco Products Company, ZARGES GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, Bollore Group, Elkem ASA, and Sigma Lithium Corporation.

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