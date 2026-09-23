Former SEC Acting Chair Says Crypto Cases Were Dropped Over Credibility Concerns

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has moved to dismiss civil enforcement actions against multiple crypto-related companies that were filed under the prior administration, according to SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda. Speaking at the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy's Financial Markets Quality Conference, Uyeda said the agency's decision was tied to an intended shift in how it approaches rulemaking and litigation strategy.

Uyeda, who served as acting SEC chair from January to April 2025 before Paul Atkins took over following confirmation, argued that continuing cases authorized under earlier leadership could undermine the SEC's credibility if the agency's legal posture changes. His remarks point to a broader tension at the intersection of crypto enforcement and evolving regulatory interpretation within the SEC.

SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda said civil crypto cases were dropped to avoid an“180-degree change” in positions becoming inconsistent in court. Uyeda linked the dismissals to preparations for a major shift in SEC rulemaking and litigation approach. The commissioner suggested there were doubts about whether the earlier cases were“justifiable under law,” as the SEC anticipated reversal in its stance. The SEC's leadership structure is also in flux, with Commissioner Hester Peirce's departure expected in November and no announced replacements by Trump.

Key takeawaysWhy the SEC moved to end crypto enforcement cases

Uyeda described the early-2025 decision as a pragmatic step to manage consistency between what the SEC argues in litigation and what it plans to adopt through rulemaking. He said the commission determined that litigators should not continue cases that had been authorized under the previous administration if doing so would conflict with a new set of policy objectives.

In Uyeda's account, the SEC was concerned that courts could receive interpretations from the agency that effectively reverse course compared with the positions it had previously advanced. He said this would erode the agency's credibility-especially when the SEC is attempting to persuade judges while simultaneously pivoting its regulatory framework.

Uyeda framed the issue around the potential for litigators to defend earlier arguments while the SEC prepares to issue a fundamentally different approach.“I'm not about to have our litigators... stand up in court and have a commission interpretation be issued that is a 180-degree change from what they'd been arguing for,” Uyeda said, according to his remarks at the conference (via Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy ).

Dismissals under the prior administration's approach

Uyeda's comments align with reporting that the SEC dropped several crypto-related lawsuits earlier in 2025. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the commission dismissed a case involving Kraken, and it also dropped actions involving other industry names including Ripple Labs and Coinbase.

Those dismissals had drawn sharp criticism from opponents of the agency's previous strategy, who described the moves as part of a politically charged shift rather than a purely legal recalibration. Cointelegraph 's earlier reporting tied the enforcement pattern to concerns about retaliation dynamics following President Donald Trump 's 2024 campaign. That reporting also pointed to Trump's pledge to fire then-SEC Chair Gary Gensler“on day one,” with Gensler resigning the day Trump took office.

While Uyeda's conference remarks focused on litigation coherence and institutional credibility, the political backdrop matters for how market participants interpret the SEC's enforcement trajectory. For industry observers, the question is whether dismissals should be understood as a correction of legal weaknesses, a change in policy direction, or both.

Rulemaking overhaul and“credibility” in court

The SEC's legal posture in crypto has long been contentious because enforcement actions often serve as a proxy for regulatory interpretation in the absence of comprehensive, sector-specific rules. In that context, Uyeda's stated rationale-avoiding situations where the SEC's court arguments would conflict with its future policy-highlights a core challenge for the agency: how to transition from one interpretive approach to another without weakening its ability to persuade judges.

Uyeda's argument suggests the SEC is seeking to reduce the likelihood that it appears internally inconsistent. If an agency simultaneously pursues litigation based on one theory while planning to issue an opposing theory through rulemaking, the court may treat the shift as a retreat from prior positions rather than a natural evolution of policy. Uyeda said that outcome could harm the SEC's credibility.

For investors and market participants, this matters because the SEC's enforcement strategy can influence compliance expectations and legal risk premiums. Even when a case is dismissed, the underlying uncertainty about what the SEC considers acceptable activity may persist-especially in a regulatory environment where guidance and rules are still developing.

Leadership transition at the SEC adds uncertainty

Uyeda's remarks came as the SEC itself is preparing for additional leadership change. He has served as an SEC commissioner since 2022 and is currently part of the agency's leadership alongside Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce. However, the source reporting indicates Peirce's departure is expected in November.

That expected change could significantly alter the SEC's internal balance at a time when the agency is already adjusting its posture toward crypto litigation and rulemaking. According to the same account, the agency would then have only two members on its leadership panel out of five, and Trump has not announced nominations to replace potential departing leadership.

For crypto market participants, fewer confirmed decision-makers can mean slower consensus on enforcement priorities and rulemaking direction. It also raises the likelihood that upcoming SEC leadership changes could influence whether earlier enforcement dismissals represent a pause, a broad retreat, or the beginning of a new era of regulatory strategy.

As the SEC continues navigating the shift Uyeda described, readers should watch for the next steps in rulemaking and any subsequent enforcement signals. The key open question is whether the agency's“credibility” rationale will translate into clearer, consistent standards for crypto compliance-or whether legal uncertainty will simply move from active lawsuits to new forms of guidance and litigation.

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