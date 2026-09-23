Nandurbar Tribal Schools Lack Basic Facilities, Safety For Girls: CJP

Raising concerns over the lack of basic facilities for school children in ashram schools, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke visited tribal ashram schools in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, alleging that students, especially girls, are facing difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and safety arrangements.

Inadequate Facilities and Safety Concerns in Tribal Schools

During his visit to the district on Wednesday, Dipke said he inspected several ashram schools for tribal children and highlighted issues related to drinking water, electricity, accommodation facilities, sanitation and food quality.

Speaking about the conditions in the schools, Dipke said, "I have visited Nandurbar district, where I toured the ashram schools for tribal children. The children here lack access to drinking water and electricity, and they are still forced to sleep on the floor. At the school I am currently visiting, the girls mentioned that there is no compound wall; consequently, the young girls studying here are terrified for their safety."

He further raised concerns over the absence of sanitation workers despite a large number of girl students being enrolled in the school. "Furthermore, and this is a crucial point, there are over 600 girls studying here, yet not a single sanitation worker is employed. The food provided is also poor; it is often undercooked...I urge the government to pay special attention to all tribal ashram schools, as these children cannot be ignored. They should receive the same facilities that children studying in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune enjoy," Dipke said.

Dipke Slams Proposed UPI Charges

Earlier, Dipke launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government over proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) transaction charges for UPI, calling the move "outright robbery" and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Addressing the media, Dipke argued that the government spoke of a cashless economy after demonetization, and now that people have adopted it, the governemt has imposed taxes on it. He said, "I feel this is outright robbery. The charges being levied on UPI should be withdrawn. You (government) spoke of a cashless economy when demonetization was introduced, and now that people have actually adopted a cashless economy, you are imposing taxes on it as well. This decision must be rolled back immediately." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)