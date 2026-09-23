Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic Abolish Visa Requirements
The Ministers discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijani–Dominican Republic relations and emphasized the importance of institutionalizing political dialogue between the two Foreign Ministries.
The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, highlighting prospects for advancing coordination within international organizations.
Following the meeting, the Ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Dominican Republic on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.”
Additionally, the sides signed the“Memorandum of Understanding
between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Ministry of External Relations of the Dominican
Republic on the establishment of a mechanism for political
consultations.”
These new agreements will significantly contribute to the expansion of our institutional framework and foster closer bilateral ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment