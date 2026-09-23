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Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic Abolish Visa Requirements


2026-09-23 06:20:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. On the sidelines of UNGA81, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ito Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.

The Ministers discussed prospects for developing Azerbaijani–Dominican Republic relations and emphasized the importance of institutionalizing political dialogue between the two Foreign Ministries.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, highlighting prospects for advancing coordination within international organizations.

Following the meeting, the Ministers signed the“Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Dominican Republic on mutual exemption of the visa requirement for holders of ordinary passports.”

Additionally, the sides signed the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of External Relations of the Dominican Republic on the establishment of a mechanism for political
consultations.”

These new agreements will significantly contribute to the expansion of our institutional framework and foster closer bilateral ties.

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Trend News Agency

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