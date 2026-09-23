HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regina Skin Medical has announced the introduction of a new preventive medical beauty framework designed to address the root causes of chronic skin pigmentation, specifically melasma (commonly referred to as hormonal spots). Developed through years of continuous tracking tests, the company's latest findings indicate that persistent pigmentation issues stem primarily from metabolic disruptions within the skin's basal layer rather than isolated hormonal imbalances.

According to research observed by Regina Skin Medical, a significant portion of the skincare industry remains focused on symptom-based relief, which often provides only temporary improvement and can contribute to long-term skin vulnerabilities. The company's longitudinal tracking tests reveal that basal layer metabolic health is highly sensitive to daily skincare products and routine maintenance directions. When these routines are misaligned with the skin's underlying physiology, the natural metabolic process weakens, leading to the accumulation of deep-seated pigmentation.

"Preventive medical beauty is the future trend," stated Regina, spokesperson for Regina Skin Medical. "By shifting our focus to the health of the skin's basal layer, we are addressing the true foundation of problem skin. We hope these findings encourage the beauty and wellness industry to rethink its future direction, moving away from immediate, surface-level fixes and toward scientific, root-cause prevention."

Looking ahead, Regina Skin Medical aims to utilize its library of successful client case studies to further advocate for data-driven, preventive care within the international beauty market. By prioritizing long-term skin health over reactive treatments, the company seeks to establish a more scientific and sustainable standard for consumers worldwide.

About Regina Skin Medical

Regina Skin Medical is an advanced beauty and skincare organization specializing in scientific skin tracking and preventive care methodologies. Based in Hong Kong, the company is dedicated to identifying the underlying causes of chronic skin conditions. Through long-term tracking data and clinical observation, Regina Skin Medical delivers root-cause solutions designed to restore skin health at the basal layer.

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Contact Name: Regina Wong

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