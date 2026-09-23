Alaris Equity Partners Announces Filing Of Final Prospectus

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The final short form prospectus is accessible through SEDAR+

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (" Alaris " or the " Trust ") (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce today that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final short form prospectus (the " Prospectus ") in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, with respect to the previously announced bought deal offering of 4,465,000 trust units of the Trust (" Units ") at a price of $22.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million (the " Offering ") through a syndicate of underwriters (the " Underwriters ") led by CIBC Capital Markets, Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited and National Bank of Canada Capital Markets. The Trust has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 669,750 Units, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part at any time and from time to time, up to 30 days following closing of the Offering to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately $15 million.

Access to the Prospectus and any amendment thereto is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus and any amendment thereto is accessible on SEDAR+ at An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto may be obtained, without charge, by contacting CIBC Capital Markets, 161 Bay Street, 5th floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S8, by telephone at 1-416-956-6378 or by email at ..., from Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited at ... or from National Bank of Canada Capital Markets by telephone at 416-869-8414 or by email at ..., by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 28, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

ABOUT ALARIS

Alaris' investment and investing activity refers to providing, through the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Alaris (the " Acquisition Entities "), structured equity to private companies (" Partners ") to meet their business and capital objectives, which includes management buyouts, dividend recapitalization, growth and acquisitions. Alaris achieves this by investing its unitholder capital, as well as debt, through the Acquisition Entities, in exchange for distributions, dividends or interest (collectively, " Distributions ") as well as capital appreciation on both preferred and common equity. The principal objective is to generate predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders while growing net book value through returns from capital appreciation. Distributions, other than common equity Distributions, from the Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top-line" financial performance measure such as gross margin or same store sales and rank in priority to common equity position.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Underwriters' over-allotment option and the expected closing date of the Offering. Although Alaris believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Alaris can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Alaris undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

...

P: (403) 260-1457

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

