Aspen Group Announces Leadership Transition At United States University And Aspen University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Jennifer Billingsley Appointed President

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (OTCQB: ASPU), an education technology holding company and the parent company of Aspen University (AU) and United States University (USU), announced today that Dr. Scott Burrus has resigned as President of USU and AU (the“Universities”), effective September 23, 2026. Dr. Jennifer Billingsley, DNP, FNP-BC, CNE, currently Provost and Chief Academic Officer of the Universities, has been appointed President, effective immediately.

Dr. Billingsley brings more than 20 years of experience in academic leadership, higher education and clinical practice to the role. As a member of the Aspen Group leadership team for over 8 years, she is currently serving in the role of Provost and Chief Academic Officer where she oversees USU's and AU's academic programs, student services, accreditation and faculty development. Dr. Billingsley previously served as Dean and Professor of USU's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, where she helped launch the University's first doctoral program, supported the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (“CCNE”) accreditation and led initiatives focused on student success and faculty development.

“Jennifer is an accomplished academic leader who has played an important role in the development of our institutions,” said Matt LaVay, Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Group.“Her deep knowledge of their academic programs and students, together with her experience in accreditation and academic leadership, makes her well suited to lead them through their next phase, including the pending merger of AU into USU. We look forward to working with Jennifer as we continue to advance our academic programs and support student success.”

LaVay continued,“On behalf of USU and AU, I would also like to thank Scott for his leadership and contributions to the Universities. During his tenure, Scott played an important role in the academic and institutional development of both institutions. We appreciate his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Prior to joining USU's senior leadership team, Dr. Billingsley served as Dean and Professor of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Earlier in her career, she served at Grand Canyon University, including as Chair of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and Master of Nursing in Family Nurse Practitioner from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arizona State University.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as President of both USU and AU,” said Dr. Billingsley.“I have had the privilege of working alongside our faculty, staff and students and have seen firsthand their commitment to academic excellence and student success. I look forward to building on that foundation as we continue to advance the Universities' mission and provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for our students.”

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, United States University and Aspen University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit .

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