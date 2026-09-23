MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New York telehealth platform's compounded tirzepatide program, priced at $125 per month all-in with two publicly named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, leads a new MedicalResearch.com comparison of the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online, judged on all-in pricing, named pharmacies, accreditation, and cancellation terms.

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a national telehealth platform for compounded GLP-1 treatment, announced today that it has been named the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online by MedicalResearch.com in its article "Best Places to Buy Compounded Tirzepatide Online: 7 Providers Compared for 2026." Ozari Health appears first among the seven providers compared.







Compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health, named one of the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online for 2026.

The comparison set the seven providers side by side on four questions that most provider roundups leave out: the true all-in monthly price, whether the provider names the pharmacy that fills the prescription, what accreditation that pharmacy holds, and how cancellation works. The article's premise is that the pharmacy behind a telehealth provider, not the website in front of it, determines whether a patient's medication came from a licensed, accredited compounder.

On that standard, MedicalResearch.com wrote that Ozari Health "takes a different approach to the pharmacy question: it names both of them." The article noted that compounded tirzepatide for Ozari Health patients ships from Hallandale, described as a PCAB-accredited 503A pharmacy in Fort Lauderdale, or VialsRx, described as a LegitScript-certified pharmacy in Houston, and that "the company publishes how it vets each one on its pharmacy standards page." It also recorded that "the $125-a-month price bundles the provider visit and medication into one charge, and shipping is included, with no membership fee layered on top," and that the plan cancels on request.

In its guidance on how to find the best place to buy compounded tirzepatide online, the article pointed to Ozari Health as an example of a provider that "publishes its pharmacy vetting criteria alongside its own LegitScript certification," calling that kind of disclosure "worth checking for no matter which provider you pick."

Ozari Health connects patients in all 50 states with licensed, state-authorized providers who evaluate whether compounded GLP-1 treatment is appropriate. Eligible patients are prescribed compounded tirzepatide from $125 per month and compounded semaglutide from $86 per month, all-in, with the provider visit, the medication, and shipping covered by one published price, no membership fee, and no long-term contract. Prescriptions are filled by the company's two publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, and the criteria used to vet those pharmacies are published at ozarihealth.com/pharmacy-standards. The platform holds LegitScript certification, and the full experience from intake to refill is available in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language materials reviewed by a licensed PharmD.

"Most comparisons of online GLP-1 providers stop at the sticker price," said an Ozari Health spokesperson. "This one asked which pharmacy fills the prescription and whether the provider is willing to say so in public. Those are the questions the company was built around, so being recognized on them matters more than a star rating would."

The recognition follows the release of Ozari Health's 2026 GLP-1 Telehealth Pricing Index, an open dataset comparing all-in monthly costs across more than 90 online providers, and the expansion of its Pharmacy Standards resources with dedicated profiles of its compounding pharmacy partners.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

The full comparison of the best places to buy compounded tirzepatide online is available on MedicalResearch.com. To learn more or check eligibility, visit ozarihealth.com.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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