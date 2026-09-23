Goldhaven Closes Additional Tranche Of Flow-Through Financing Bringing Total Flow-Through Proceeds To $3.0 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce that it has closed a further tranche of its previously announced non-brokered flow-through financing (the“Flow-Through Offering”) through the issuance of 4,206,906 flow-through common shares (the“FT Shares”) at a price of $0.265 per FT Share for aggregate proceeds of $1,114,830.

With the completion of this tranche, GoldHaven has raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million under the Flow-Through Offering.

The additional capital is expected to provide GoldHaven with increased financial flexibility to advance exploration at its Magno Project and build upon the Company's ongoing 2026 exploration program.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven, commented:“We are very pleased with the strong support for this financing and the additional demand that allowed us to close approximately $3.0 million. This capital strengthens our ability to advance the exploration program at Magno and build on the momentum we have established on the ground. We appreciate the continued support from both existing and new investors as we move through this important phase of exploration.”

In connection with the closing, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $27,825 and issued 105,000 non-transferable finder warrants (each, a“Finder Warrant”) to certain eligible arm's-length finders who introduced subscribers to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a“Finder Share”) at a price of $0.35 per Finder Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus one day from closing, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange requirements.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as“Critical Mineral Mining Expenditures” as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The expenditures will be renounced to subscribers effective December 31, 2026.

Funds from the Offering are expected to support ongoing exploration and advancement of the Company's Magno Project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:



The expectation that the additional capital will provide GoldHaven with increased financial flexibility to advance exploration at its Magno Project and build upon the Company's ongoing 2026 exploration program

GoldHaven's plan to further strengthen its exploration program at Magno while maintaining the momentum established on the ground The expenditures from the Offering being renounced to subscribers effective December 31, 2026