Hanmi Bank Named To Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Of 2026
Piper Sandler awards this designation annually to a select group of banks and thrifts with market capitalizations below $2.5 billion that exceed industry median performance in key measures of earnings growth, loan growth, deposit growth, and return on average equity, while also meeting stringent asset quality and capital standards.
“We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as a member of its 2026 Sm-All Stars,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We believe this recognition underscores our strong financial performance, which reflects the success of our customer relationship banking model, our disciplined approach to risk management, and the dedication of our employees. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, we remain focused on delivering consistent performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .
Media Contact:
Kelly Hull
Financial Profiles, Inc.
...
310-622-8252
Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636
Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
...
310-622-8251
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment