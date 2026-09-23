Hanmi Bank Named To Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank (the“Bank”), today announced its inclusion in the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2026, recognizing the Bank's strong financial performance and operating fundamentals. Only 25 institutions nationwide earned recognition in the 2026 class. This is the second time that Hanmi Bank has been recognized in the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars.

Piper Sandler awards this designation annually to a select group of banks and thrifts with market capitalizations below $2.5 billion that exceed industry median performance in key measures of earnings growth, loan growth, deposit growth, and return on average equity, while also meeting stringent asset quality and capital standards.

“We are honored to be recognized by Piper Sandler as a member of its 2026 Sm-All Stars,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We believe this recognition underscores our strong financial performance, which reflects the success of our customer relationship banking model, our disciplined approach to risk management, and the dedication of our employees. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, we remain focused on delivering consistent performance and long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

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