Strategy Management Group / Balanced Scorecard Institute Launches Enhanced International Award For Excellence Program

SMG, parent company of BSI, announced its enhanced Award for Excellence, recognizing organizations that achieve results through strategy execution.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategy Management Group (SMG), parent company of Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI), announced its enhanced Award for Excellence, recognizing organizations that achieve results through strategy execution. The Award for Excellence recognizes organizations that effectively align people, resources, and priorities around a clear strategic direction-and translate that direction into sustained organizational performance.Organizations are evaluated against international best practices across six areas of excellence:.Strategy Focus.Organizational Alignment.Strategic Management.Fact-Based Decision Making.Organizational Change & Transformation.Breakthrough Results“The Award for Excellence recognizes organizations that do more than develop a strategy-they make strategy an integral part of how they plan, operate, make decisions, and deliver results,” said Howard Rohm, President of Strategy Management Group.“This award provides organizations with a meaningful way to validate their strategic management practices, demonstrate measurable impact, and showcase their commitment to sustained performance.”Organizations of any size, industry, or sector may apply. Before applying, organizations must complete a Strategic Management Health Check, a diagnostic review of their strategy management processes and execution against recognized best practices. The Health Check helps organizations understand where they stand today and identifies gaps and opportunities for improvement.The Award for Excellence provides organizations with an opportunity to validate their strategic management approach, highlight measurable results, and demonstrate to employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders that their strategy is producing meaningful impact.About Strategy Management GroupStrategy Management Group (SMG) provides strategic planning, balanced scorecard, and performance measurement and management training, international certification, and consulting services to government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Kirsten Dubuc

Strategy Management Group

+1 919-460-8180

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Strategy Management Group / Balanced Scorecard Institute Launches Enhanced International Award for Excellence Program News Provided By Strategy Management Group September 23, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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