ROVE INNOTECH Launches RS4 Four-Way Articulating Borescope With Ultra-Slim 6.2Mm Probe And 360° Steering

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ROVE RS4 Four-Way Articulating Borescope

Introducing the ROVE RS4 Four-Way Articulating Borescope

Full Directional Control. Professional-Grade Visual Inspection Built to Reach Hard-to-Reach Areas.

- Team ROVEORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROVE INNOTECH, the Orlando-based consumer electronics brand that has produced dash cams for the U.S. market since 2015, today announced the launch of the ROVE RS4 Four-Way 360-degree Articulating Borescope, the newest addition to its visual inspection lineup alongside the ROVE RS2. The RS4 brings ROVE's decade of camera, sensor, and rugged-electronics engineering into the toolkits of automotive mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians, home inspectors, and serious DIYers.The RS4 is designed to give users more control over where the camera tip points once the probe is already inside a confined space. Built around a 6.2mm ultra-slim, flexible metal hose probe and four-way, 360-degree articulation, the RS4 lets users steer the camera up, down, left, or right without withdrawing and repositioning the entire probe. This helps when working inside engine bays, gearboxes, HVAC ductwork, plumbing runs, or wall cavities where a straight or single-plane view is not enough. The probe extends 1.6 meters and is rated for at least 15,000 articulation cycles.The probe feeds a 1080P Full HD camera, viewed live on a 4.3" IPS color screen with a 90-degree wide-angle lens. No phone, no app, and no Wi-Fi is required, and the RS4 records with audio support. Articulation is controlled with a joystick built into the handle, and a 2x/4x digital zoom brings fine detail into closer view. The display unit detaches from the joystick handle for compact storage in the included carrying case.Lighting was a design priority for the RS4. Six LEDs are integrated into the probe tip with three brightness levels plus OFF, and two additional work lights are built into the rear of the display unit. This dual lighting setup lets users illuminate both the inspection point and the surrounding workspace at the same time, which is useful when inspecting dark engine compartments, ductwork, or wall and ceiling cavities.The 6.2mm probe and camera head are IP67 rated for water and dust ingress protection, supporting use around wet plumbing lines, drains, and dusty ductwork or air-handling units. A built-in high-temperature alarm with automatic shutdown helps protect the device from overheating. (The display unit is not waterproof.)Every RS4 ships ready to inspect right out of the box. The package includes a free ROVE INSPECT 32GB microSD card (with support for Class-10 and branded microSD cards up to 128GB), a USB Type-C charging cable, a spare probe cap, two cleaning cloths, a durable carrying case, and full documentation. A replaceable 5000mAh rechargeable battery delivers approximately 6.5 to 12.3 hours of inspection time per charge, depending on LED and screen brightness. Recordings can be captured as photos, video, or audio-enabled video, then transferred via USB-C or by removing the microSD card. The RS4 is backed by a 1-year limited warranty, with customer support available seven days a week. Most email inquiries are answered within 4 to 6 hours during business hours, and all within 24 hours.About ROVE INNOTECH:ROVE INNOTECH is an American consumer electronics brand founded in 2015 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Best known for the ROVE family of dash cams trusted by over 1,000,000 drivers, the company designs hardware and software that everyday users can depend on, and has expanded into professional inspection tools with the RS2 and now the RS4. ROVE's mission is to earn its customers' trust and satisfaction by delivering clarity, durability, and reliability in every product.The ROVE RS4 Four-Way 360-degree Articulating Borescope is available now on Amazon and through the official ROVE Borescope website.

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ROVE INNOTECH

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ROVE RS4 - Our Best Four-Way 360 degree Articulating Borescope Inspection Camera

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ROVE INNOTECH Launches RS4 Four-Way Articulating Borescope With Ultra-Slim 6.2mm Probe and 360° Steering News Provided By ROVE INNOTECH September 23, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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