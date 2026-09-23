Lucky Duck Pool Service Expands To Dallas-Fort Worth, Opening Frisco, Trophy Club And Fort Worth Locations

Lucky Duck Pool Service

Lucky Duck Pool Service - Dallas

Lucky Duck Pool Service - DFW

Lucky Duck

Lucky Duck Pool Repairs

Houston pool service company with 662 Google reviews brings weekly pool care, repair and equipment installation to North Texas homeowners

- Stephen StevensDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucky Duck Pool Service has opened three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Frisco, Trophy Club and Fort Worth. The Houston-based company has more than 20 years of experience and a 4.9-star rating from 662 Google reviews. DFW homeowners can now get the same weekly service and repair program Houston customers already use.The new locations serve Frisco, Prosper, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Southlake, Grapevine, Keller, Colleyville, Flower Mound, Fort Worth and nearby communities. Services include weekly pool cleaning, filter and tile cleaning, and green pool recovery. The company also repairs and installs pumps, filters, heaters, lights, salt systems, and automation systems. Technicians service Hayward, Jandy, Pentair and Zodiac equipment.North Texas pools face their own conditions. Hard water scales tile and equipment; summer heat above 100 degrees drives up chemical demand; and winter freezes can damage unprotected plumbing. Lucky Duck's DFW technicians are trained in all three, including freeze-protection checks during cold snaps.To celebrate the launch, Lucky Duck is offering a discounted promo on pool service for new DFW customers who book before 10/31/2026.DFW homeowners can request a free quote at luckyduckpool/dfw/ or by calling the nearest location: Frisco: (945) 325-5506, Trophy Club: (945) 203-4403, Fort Worth: (281) 409-3572About Lucky Duck Pool ServiceLucky Duck Pool Service provides residential and commercial pool cleaning, maintenance, repair and equipment installation across Greater Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The company has served Texas pool owners for more than 20 years. It operates from seven locations: Spring, Sugar Land, Clear Lake and Katy in the Houston area, and Frisco, Trophy Club and Fort Worth in North Texas. Lucky Duck holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 660 Google reviews. Learn more at luckyduckpool.

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Lucky Duck Pool Services

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Lucky Duck Pool Service Expands to Dallas-Fort Worth, Opening Frisco, Trophy Club and Fort Worth Locations News Provided By Streamline Results September 23, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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