Vingt Sept / XXVII joins an exceptional roster of contemporary artists at The Bishop Gallery for“RESPECTFULLY,” a special Chelsea exhibition during Armory Week.

Rooted in abstraction, symbolism, sacred text and philosophical inquiry, XXVII invites viewers to look beyond the artist and into the meaning held within the work

Rob Love of Launchpad Worldwide, in partnership with The Bishop Gallery, presents a special Chelsea Pop-Up exhibition during Armory Week, featuring VINGT SEPT × 20 ARTISTS.

Featuring Vingt Sept and an exceptional roster of contemporary artists in Chelsea during Armory Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bishop Gallery presents “RESPECTFULLY,” a three-day contemporary art exhibition bringing together an exceptional roster of artists for a special Chelsea Pop-Up during New York's Armory Week.Taking place September 24–26, 2026, the exhibition will feature Vingt Sept alongside Alim Smith, William Kennedy, Ava Brock, Traci Johnson, BlissAmyKnife, Lex Marie, Rajuma Bey, MarCarson, Destiny Brannay, King David, Daniel Tagbo, Dee Dwyer, Dimithy Victor, Sermon Green, Virgil Warren, Luz Harmon, Esteban Whiteside, Jabari Jefferson, and Will Watson.RESPECTFULLY brings together distinct artistic voices spanning contemporary expression, abstraction, culture, identity, design and visual storytelling.The exhibition is designed as a meeting point for collectors, artists, curators, tastemakers, cultural leaders, media, designers, entertainment figures and the wider New York creative community.VINGT SEPT / XXVIIAmong the featured artists is VINGT SEPT (XXVII), an artist whose identity is intentionally obscured and whose practice moves between abstraction, sacred text, object design and philosophical inquiry.“MEANING GATHERS IN EVERY MARK.”That philosophy informs the work of XXVII, where semi-anonymity becomes part of the artistic language. By placing the work ahead of the personality behind it, XXVII invites viewers to engage directly with questions of meaning, materiality and human experience.The practice occupies a space where form and formlessness meet, and the sacred and profane intersect.In a cultural landscape increasingly shaped by algorithmic aesthetics and digital ephemera, XXVII offers a different frequency: slow, symbolic and insistently human.A COLLECTIVE OF DISTINCT VOICESWhile Vingt Sept provides one compelling perspective within the exhibition, RESPECTFULLY is ultimately a celebration of a broader artistic community.The Bishop Gallery has assembled a diverse roster of artists whose individual practices create a larger conversation about contemporary art and culture.FEATURED ARTISTSAlim SmithWilliam KennedyAva BrockTraci JohnsonBlissAmyKnifeLex MarieRajuma BeyMarCarsonDestiny BrannayVingt SeptKing DavidDaniel TagboDee DwyerDimithy VictorSermon GreenVirgil WarrenLuz HarmonEsteban WhitesideJabari JeffersonWill WatsonVIP & PRESS PREVIEWThe exhibition opens Thursday with an exclusive VIP & Press Preview from 4:00–6:00 p.m., providing members of the media, collectors, curators, gallery directors, cultural tastemakers and invited guests an opportunity to experience the exhibition before the public opening. To RSVP, visit bit/VINGTSEPT.GENERAL PUBLIC OPENINGThursday, September 24 | 6:00–9:00 p.m.The exhibition will then remain open to the public:Friday, September 25, Saturday, September 26 | 12:00–7:00 p.m.THE CHELSEA POP-UPThe Bishop Gallery508 West 26th Street, 3rd FloorNew York, NY 10001Between 10th & 11th AvenuesThe exhibition places The Bishop Gallery and its artists in the center of Chelsea's highly active art corridor during Armory Week, creating an opportunity for New York's art community and visiting collectors to discover a broad range of creative voices.ABOUT THE BISHOP GALLERYThe Bishop Gallery is committed to creating platforms for artists and developing meaningful connections between contemporary art, culture and community.With RESPECTFULLY, The Bishop Gallery brings together a compelling group of artists for an exhibition centered on creative expression, discovery and cultural dialogue.

Rob Love

Launchpad Worldwide

+1 917-418-1708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

THE BISHOP GALLERY PRESENTS 'RESPECTFULLY' News Provided By --ts Brand Elevation September 23, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.