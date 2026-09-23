MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Florida drivers and businesses gain a new option through one of the state's independent agencies

- Sol JACKSONVILLE,, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime Insurance Agency announced today that it is now appointed with GEICO to write Personal Auto and Commercial Auto insurance for customers throughout the state of Florida.The appointment allows Prime Insurance to quote and place GEICO coverage for individual drivers as well as businesses of every size, from a single work truck to a full commercial fleet. The addition strengthens Prime's already broad lineup of carriers and gives Florida customers one more way to compare options and find the right fit."Florida drivers have been asking for more choice, and GEICO is a name they know and trust," said Shaya Ilowitz, VP, Prime Insurance Agency. "Being able to offer GEICO alongside our other carriers means we can shop the market more thoroughly for every client who walks through our door or calls us.Prime Insurance works with multiple insurance carriers, which allows its agents to compare coverage and pricing rather than sell a single company's product. Florida residents and business owners interested in a GEICO auto quote can contact Prime Insurance directly.About Prime Insurance AgencyPrime Insurance Agency is an independent property and casualty insurance agency serving personal and commercial clients. With a team of approximately 50 professionals, Prime represents a wide range of carriers to deliver coverage tailored to each client's needs.Media ContactShaya Ilowitz888-505-7746 (Prime)Prime Insurance Agency...________________________________________"Prime Insurance Agency is now appointed with GEICO to write personal and commercial auto insurance statewide in Florida."

Shaya Ilowitz

Prime Insurance Agency

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Prime Insurance Agency Now Offering GEICO Personal and Commercial Auto Insurance Across Florida News Provided By Prime Insurance Agency September 23, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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