Trugolf Strengthens Its Leadership Through Changes To Board Of Directors And C-Suite

Names Jay Heller as New Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announced the resignation of its founder, Chris Jones, as both Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the company. Brenner Adams, TruGolf's current Chairman of the Board, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the company undertakes an executive search for a long-term replacement. Mr. Adams, a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur, brings extensive experience in both the gaming and sports markets, having worked on Microsoft's Xbox team, as Global Brand Director at Burton Snowboards, and as a senior officer at TruGolf prior to stepping into his current principal role as Chief Strategist at TrueMark, an AWS Advanced Tier Partner.

TruGolf's Board of Directors also appointed Jay Heller as a new director, replacing Mr. Jones. Mr. Heller is the Chief Executive Officer of K Lab, a technology company building programmable payments infrastructure for institutional money movement. He brings 18 years of leadership experience at NASDAQ, where he served as Vice President and Head of Capital Markets & IPO Execution, overseeing more than 3,000 public listings, including the landmark market debuts of Coinbase, Airbnb, Rivian, and CoreWeave.

"We want to thank Chris for his years of dedication to both the golf simulation industry and to TruGolf," said Brenner Adams, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of TruGolf. "We also want to welcome Jay to the Board. We believe he will be an incredible advisor during this transition period for the Company. We are also progressing toward closing our previously announced acquisition of Polymath, which will create a new digitization company with two growing, complementary lines of business. I am also focused on continuing to strengthen our core virtual golf business while improving efficiency and developing strategic global partnerships to accelerate growth and innovation.

Disclaimer on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intention to close the acquisition of Polymath, the expected benefits of the Polymath acquisition, the Company's plans to strengthen its core virtual golf business, improve efficiency, and develop strategic global partnerships to accelerate growth and innovation, and the Company's executive search for a long-term Chief Executive Officer. Statements that are not historical facts constitute“forward-looking statements” and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgments, and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' 'should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website,

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform, E6, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.