BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Centerspace (NYSE CSR), Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq FULC), Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE WEAV), Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq PSNL)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Centerspace (NYSE – CSR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Centerspace will be acquired by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE - IRT) in an all-stock transaction whereby Centerspace shareholders will receive 3.800 shares of IRT common stock for each share of Centerspace common stock owned. Holders of common units in Centerspace's operating partnership will receive 3.800 common units in IRT's operating partnership. Upon closing, IRT stockholders will own approximately 78% and Centerspace shareholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company's equity on a fully diluted basis, excluding preferred units. The investigation concerns whether the Centerspace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – FULC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Fulcrum Therapeutics will be acquired by Slate Medicines, Inc. Fulcrum stockholders are expected to own 5.0% of the combined company and Slate stockholders are expected to own 95.0% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Fulcrum Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE – WEAV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Weave Communications will be acquired by Francisco Partners for $7.40 per share in cash in a deal with an aggregate equity valuation of approximately $650 Million. The investigation concerns whether the Weave Communications Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSNL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Personalis will be acquired by Tempus AI, Inc. (Nasdaq - TEM) for $16.25 per share of common stock, representing a total enterprise value of $1.5 billion, net of Tempus' existing ownership interest. The investigation concerns whether the Personalis Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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