CEMA Calls On Federal Government To Follow Alberta's Lead On Fuel Tax Refunds For Retailers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Government of Alberta announced a pause on the provincial fuel tax. Starting Oct. 1, Albertans will save 13 cents per litre at the pump as global uncertainty pushes energy prices higher. Immediately following this announcement, the Alberta government provided retailers with a proactive, effective mechanism to recoup fuel tax already paid on unsold inventory.

The Canadian Energy Marketers Association (CEMA) supports measures that provide affordability relief for Canadians amid economic uncertainty and welcomes the Alberta government's approach to ensuring fuel retailers are not left absorbing the cost of the tax change.

Under the process outlined by the Alberta government, fuel retailers and wholesalers with unsold inventory when the tax rate changes can apply for a refund of the tax paid on those volumes by filing an inventory declaration through TRA Client Self-Service (TRACS).

“Alberta's approach shows true leadership. It demonstrates that governments can provide meaningful affordability relief without leaving fuel retailers to absorb the cost of a tax change,” said Peter Kilty, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEMA.“By putting a clear refund process in place before the tax pause takes effect, Alberta has proven that this type of mechanism is practical and achievable. We continue to call on the federal government to provide the same consideration to fuel retailers across Canada.”

CEMA has been calling on the federal government for nearly two years to establish a comparable refund mechanism. CEMA members have faced the same inventory issue following separate changes to the federal consumer carbon price and fuel excise tax: taxes paid earlier in the supply chain were already included in the cost of fuel before it arrived at the station. As a result, when these tax reductions took effect, retailers were left holding or awaiting the delivery of inventory purchased at the higher tax rate.

In Alberta, CEMA members are receiving immediate, fair, and just support from the Alberta government weeks before the tax pause even takes effect, yet they are still waiting for similar action from the federal government after almost two years of advocacy.

CEMA is once again calling on the federal government to establish a transition mechanism, such as a refund or credit, for federally taxed fuel inventory that was on hand when tax reductions took effect, ensuring that hardworking fuel retailers are not left to absorb costs resulting from federal tax policy changes.

Media Contact

For more information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Peter Kilty, President and Chief Executive Officer

Canadian Energy Marketers Association (CEMA)

403-348-7477

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About CEMA

The Canadian Energy Marketers Association (CEMA) is a national not-for-profit trade association representing the unique interests of its members. CEMA represents and elevates Canada's small and medium-sized energy marketers, including operators responsible for over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country. Our members operate throughout the downstream transportation fuel marketplace, connecting refiners, suppliers, and distributors with Canadian consumers and businesses.

Our organization represents 12,000 gas stations across Canada, as well as businesses responsible for the lion's share of deliveries of heating oil, propane, and diesel to mines, oil fields, farms, and homes. Canada runs on fuel, yet the businesses that deliver it to customers are often overlooked. The fuel we provide allows essential services such as fire, police, and EMS to do their jobs, puts food on our tables, and keeps hardworking Canadians on their way to work safely.

Learn more about CEMA here.