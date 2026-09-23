Cardsight AI Launches Cardmagic, Turning Any Phone Into A Listing-Ready Trading Card Studio With No Hardware Required

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Apps built on CardSight AI can now turn one phone photo of up to nine raw trading cards into clean, centered listing images plus detailed corner close-ups.

- Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AIPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CardSight AI, Inc., the trading card infrastructure platform, today announced CardMagic, a new capability that turns an ordinary phone photo into clean, listing-ready trading card images. CardMagic is available now to every CardSight AI subscriber and can be added to any app already built on CardSight AI under the same subscription. For sellers, a great listing photo no longer depends on what equipment they own.Until now, sellers who wanted clean, consistent photos of their trading cards have had to trade off cost, time, and quality. A camera stand and a light box take over a table. Dedicated custom scanning hardware comes with its own expensive subscription. A document scanner is faster, but most sellers load each trading card into a top loader before feeding it through to avoid damage, which adds time and puts a layer of plastic between the buyer and the trading card. And a quick phone photo still has to be cropped, rotated, and centered by hand in a photo editor before it is ready to post.CardMagic removes every one of those steps. There is no stand to set up, no extra hardware, no scanner to feed one trading card at a time, and no photo to fix by hand. A seller takes a picture, and CardMagic does the rest.One photo, up to nine trading cardsCardMagic is powered by the same AI behind CardSight AI identification, which finds each trading card in a frame at any angle. A seller can lay out as many as nine raw trading cards on a table, take a single photo, and receive a separate listing-ready image for each one. Every image comes back cropped, properly rotated, and centered, with no photo editor involved.That changes the math for anyone listing in volume. A seller clearing out a collection or listing the hits from a box break can capture hundreds of trading cards in a single sitting, without spending hours scanning them one at a time.Built for real-world photosSellers do not photograph trading cards in a studio, so CardMagic is built for kitchen tables, desk lamps, and show floors. Auto-Levels applies automatic color level correction, balancing exposure and color so the image reflects the trading card rather than the lighting in the room. There is no need to hold the phone perfectly flat over the table, either. Deskew and dewarp straighten trading cards shot at an angle and remove the distortion that comes with it, so every image matches the trading card's true shape and proportions. The result is a clean, consistent set of images, captured with the phone a seller already carries.Buyers see the real trading cardCardMagic works best on raw trading cards, and that is the point. For years, sellers have photographed trading cards through penny sleeves and top loaders because that was the safest way to scan them. The plastic adds glare, obscures corners and edges, and leaves buyers guessing about condition. With CardMagic, sellers can capture the actual trading card they are selling, and buyers get a clear view of what they are purchasing. Better photos build confidence on both sides of the sale.Every corner, up closeCondition drives what a buyer is willing to pay, and corners are one of the first places a buyer looks. Along with the full image, CardMagic produces high-detail, zoomed-in close-ups of each corner of the trading card, displayed together on a grid so a seller can show condition at a glance. The seller does not crop, zoom, or edit a thing. CardMagic handles it.From the collection table to the shop counterCardMagic also speeds up intake for trading card shops. Shop software built on CardSight AI can capture an image of every trading card a shop buys over the counter, ready to list on the shop's own website or load into its inventory management system, without asking the shop to buy or maintain new equipment.Added to existing apps, on the same subscriptionFor developers, CardMagic is part of the same CardSight AI API they already use, with the same API key and the same subscription. CardMagic runs on standard API calls and is included on every plan, including the free tier. Apps that already use CardSight AI for sports card and Pokémon identification can pair each CardMagic image with its identification result, its record in the CardSight AI Catalog trading card database, and market data, all from a single provider. There is no new hardware for sellers and no new vendor for developers."A buyer should see the trading card they are paying for, not a reflection off a top loader. With CardMagic, any seller can take that photo with the phone already in their pocket," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "Until now, a great listing photo meant a light box, a scanner, or dedicated hardware, and a lot of sellers simply went without. CardMagic changes that for every app built on CardSight AI, on the plan they already have. No expensive hardware, no costly subscriptions."AvailabilityCardMagic is available now through the CardSight AI API for every CardSight AI subscriber, including accounts on the free tier. Developers can start for free at , explore the API in the browser at , and review the API documentation.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is a trading card identification and data infrastructure company based in the Portland, Maine area. Its platform combines fast, accurate trading card identification, the CardSight AI trading card catalog of more than 15 million trading cards, and transparent market data. Developers get all three through a single trading card API, with SDKs and trading card MCP endpoints for AI agents and LLM integrations. CardSight AI is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, the Certified Trading Card Association, and the Founder Residency at the Roux Institute at Northeastern University. Learn more at .

Eric Nusbaum

CardSight AI, Inc.

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CardSight AI Launches CardMagic, Turning Any Phone Into a Listing-Ready Trading Card Studio With No Hardware Required News Provided By CardSight AI, Inc. September 23, 2026, 21:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Technology



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