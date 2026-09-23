S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Drop As Yields Spike Amid Calls For More Rate Hikes - AMZN, GOOGL, NFLX, SPCX, RKLB In Focus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The S & P 500 ended Wednesday 0.8% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%.

Fed Governor Barr expects further interest rate hikes. 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes climbed to their multi-year highs. U.S. stock indices ended lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped following hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, while latest purchasing managers' index readings came in hot. The S & P 500 ended Wednesday 0.8% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 lost 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, fell 1.8%. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.7%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) fell 0.7%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) dropped 0.8%. Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) fell about 1.3%, tracking weakness in Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Tech (MU). The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) fell about 0.4%, with gains in cybersecurity stocks limiting further downside. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for QQQ and SPY moved to 'bullish' with 'high' message volumes, and remained 'bearish' for the DIA. US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.7% 51,511.59 S & P 500 -0.8% 7,706.03 Nasdaq 100 -0.9% 30,470.29

Government bond yields rose across the board as recent purchasing managers' survey metrics surpassed market expectations. The rate on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt climbed to 5.135%, marking a peak not seen since July 2007 alongside its sharpest single-session advance since April 7, 2025. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury rate advanced to 4.947%, touching a multi-month high last recorded in May 2024. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF slipped 1.7%.

Growth across manufacturing and service sectors accelerated as order volumes and production surged, stoking fears that steady economic momentum could provide the Fed enough reason to continue its hawkish path.

“We have a lot of strength in corporate earnings, but we also have this inflationary pressure, and there's a tug of war there,” Massimo Santicchia, head of U.S. equities at Procyon, told CNBC, adding that it's“not just oil” driving inflation.“It's broader, and it's particularly in the services sector,” he said.“There's no way that the Fed is going to lower rates or pause at this point. Probably we're going to see maybe two, three rate increases.”

Moreover, consistent messaging from top Fed executives this week, either supporting last week's rate hike decision or calling for additional hikes, has added to the negative sentiment towards equities.

Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said on Wednesday that“further policy adjustments are likely to be needed” to get inflation under control. Boston Fed's Sarah Collings made similar comments earlier this week.

Key Trending Stocks

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) is reaching out to former employees, including workers impacted by its recent large-scale corporate layoffs, to staff open positions across its artificial intelligence and cloud-computing divisions, according to internal recruiter emails obtained exclusively by Business Insider.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) YouTube is vying to protect its dominant position in digital video as subscription giant Netflix (NFLX) attempts to entice top digital talent away with lucrative deals, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft (MSFT) is rolling out a new regional investment framework focused on technology, digital resilience, and workforce development across Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

SPCX, RKLB, YSS, FLY: Global venture capital investment in space technology companies reached an all-time high of $23 billion in the 12 months through June 2026, driven by an influx of late-stage growth capital and landmark market developments.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) is looking for fresh equity as it absorbs Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (WBD), and billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly among the names under discussion.

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