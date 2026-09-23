Suspicious Item Near UN Headquarters In New York Sparks Temporary Closure

The US Secret Service and New York City Police Department (NYPD) temporarily closed locations near East 46th Street and Second Avenue in New York after a suspicious item was reported near the United Nations headquarters, before reopening the area after determining there was no threat.

According to a Secret Service spokesperson, the closure was carried out at around 12 pm on Wednesday (local time) as a precautionary measure for public safety while authorities investigated the suspicious item. "The Secret Service and its security partners closed locations near 46th Street and Second Avenue in New York out of an abundance of caution for public safety while they investigated a suspicious item," the spokesperson said. "The item posed no threat to the public, and the area was promptly reopened," the spokesperson added.

The incident led to security measures and traffic restrictions in the Midtown Manhattan area during the investigation.

Second Security Scare in Recent Days

This was the second such incident reported in the area in recent days. A day earlier, a suspicious package near New York's 43rd Street and Third Avenue was cleared and deemed not suspicious. The New York City Police Department said in a post on X,“The package has been cleared and deemed to not be suspicious. 43rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Lexington Avenue remains closed.”

A Secret Service spokesperson told ANI, "At approximately 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, the Secret Service and its security partners closed locations near 43rd Street and Third Avenue in New York out of an abundance of caution for public safety while they investigated a suspicious item. The item posed no threat to the public, and the area was promptly reopened."

UN General Assembly Session Underway

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is underway in New York, with the high-level general debate scheduled from September 22-26 and on September 28. The session's theme is“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” High-level meetings are also being held on climate action, development, sea-level rise, and pandemic preparedness. (ANI)

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