TRIPP To Create New Opportunities For Regional Connectivity - Azerbaijani FM
Particular attention was given to TRIPP as a project bringing together connectivity, peacebuilding and prosperity. It was noted that, as a key outcome of historic Washington Summit, TRIPP will provide unimpeded multimodal connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, strengthen broader connectivity and foster lasting regional peace. Minister expressed gratitude for the efforts of the United States in the process of realizing the project.
Minister Bayramov also highlighted the potential of TRIPP to advance regional energy connectivity and diversification.
Moreover, the Minister outlined Azerbaijan's continued investments in an integrated transport and logistics hub-anchored by the Baku Port and Alat Free Economic Zone-and emphasized the importance of digitalization, streamlined logistics and customs procedures, and coordinated action among partners, specifically noting successful coordination roadmaps with Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Georgia.
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