Global Uranium Corp. Announces Life Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J0) (the "") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the“”) for minimum gross proceeds of $450,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $932,736.

The LIFE Offering will consist of a minimum of 2,045,455 units and a maximum of 4,239,711 units of the Company (each, a“ Unit”) at a price of $0.22 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”).

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share, commencing on the date that is 61 days following the closing of the LIFE Offering (the“ Closing”) and ending 24 months following the Closing.

The Company intends to use the available funds from the LIFE Offering, together with its existing working capital, primarily for exploration expenditures relating to the Astro Uranium Project and the Company's uranium projects in Wyoming, general and administrative expenditures and general working capital purposes.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Company may determine, and may close in one or more tranches. The LIFE Offering is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company has not engaged any dealers or finders in connection with the LIFE Offering, and no commissions, finder's fees or finder's warrants will be paid or issued in connection with the LIFE Offering.

The LIFE Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and is being made to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec and New Brunswick. The securities issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”), or any United States state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable United States state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. is an exploration-stage company focused on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently has rights to the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, the Astro Uranium Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and uranium projects located in the Great Divide Basin, Gas Hills and Copper Mountain districts of Wyoming, USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ungad Chadda

CEO and Director

587-330-0045

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the completion and timing of the LIFE Offering, the issuance of the Units, Common Shares and Warrants, the intended use of available funds, and the receipt of approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.