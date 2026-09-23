SHARC International Systems Inc. Announces Results Of 2026 Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 18, 2026 (the "").

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 21,347,237 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, representing 12.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The Chairperson confirmed that a quorum was present and that the Meeting was properly constituted for the transaction of business.

Shareholders approved all matters put before the Meeting, as follows:



Shane Dungey, Michael Albertson, Felix (Fred) Andriano, Peter Busby, Dermot Sweeny and Kevin Hydes were each elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Davidson & Company LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.



About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in wastewater based thermal energy transfer. SHARC Energy's systems exchange thermal energy with wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as“District Energy”. SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For investor inquiries, please contact: Shane Dungey Chief Executive Officer (SHARC Energy) Telephone: 403.389.9911 Email:... For media inquiries, please contact: John Louis Fahie Marketing (SHARC Energy) Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109 Email:...